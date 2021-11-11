Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Congenica named as genomic analysis platform in ‘100,000 Genomes Pilot on Rare-Disease Diagnosis in Health Care — Preliminary Report', publication in the New England Journal of Medicine

11/11/2021 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Congenica named as genomic analysis platform in 100,000 Genomes Pilot on Rare-Disease Diagnosis in Health Care — Preliminary Report’, publication in the New England Journal of Medicine

Congenica has been an integral player in the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project, acting as a key partner of Genomics England, supporting the initial pilot project, and subsequently being chosen as the exclusive clinical decision support platform and sole provider of genomic data analysis for rare disease cases in the UK Genomic Medicine Service, the world's first health system to provide whole genome sequencing to patients at a national level.

100,000 Genomes Pilot on Rare-Disease Diagnosis in Health Care — Preliminary Report’, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, outlines the findings of the recruitment, analysis and reporting of the initial participants who took part in the pilot study.

Andrea Haworth, FRCPath, Lead Clinical Scientist for Rare Disease at Congenica and one of the co-authors of the paper, has written a review of the publication.

The pilot study established the value of genome sequencing for unmet diagnostic needs across a range of rare diseases and provided the evidence base for development of the NHS National Genomic Test Directory, which catalogues the disorders that will receive genome sequencing as a first line test, and the new NHS Genomic Medicine Service, which will deliver the service to the population.

To maximise efficiency and avoid misdiagnosis in a healthcare context, an automated analytical pipeline was constructed using Congenica to rapidly enable the critical process of variant prioritisation and interpretation of genomic data for NHS Genomic Medicine Centres to be able to produce a diagnostic report for each patient.

The UK 100,000 Genomes Project ended a long diagnostic odyssey for many patients. Whole Genome Sequencing (‘WGS’) combined with the Congenica platform resulted in a substantial increase in diagnoses across a broad spectrum of rare diseases, independent of whether participants had undergone previous genetic testing. For 25% of those who received a genetic diagnosis via this route, there was an immediate clinical utility.

This is the first project delivering clinical diagnoses from WGS and a clinical analysis platform in a national healthcare system at scale. As a result, over the next five years the UK will sequence 500,000 whole genomes in rare disease in healthcare, with WGS data interpreted exclusively by the Congenica decision support platform, providing equitable access to standardised genomic testing for 55 million people, saving patients and the NHS from lengthy and costly diagnostic odysseys.

David Atkins, Chief Executive Officer of Congenica, said:It’s been a privilege for Congenica to be part of the UK 100,000 Genomes project and we are incredibly proud to have been the sole clinical decision support provider to be selected to partner with the NHS and Genomics England in the development of a national Genomic Medicine Service. Receiving a genomic diagnosis can be life-changing for patients and their families, enabling access to the support they need to make informed choices about their future. This pilot not only demonstrates the strong efficacy and efficiency of Congenica’s genomic analysis platform but, more broadly, the positive impact rapid and accurate genomic analysis can make to the lives of patients.”

Read the NEJM article: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2035790

**ENDS**

About Congenica

Congenica is a digital health company enabling the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data, empowering researchers and clinicians to provide life-changing answers that improve wellbeing and disease management. Congenica’s world-leading software enables rapid genomic data analysis at scale and is the only product of its kind that has received the CE Mark under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive.

A recognised leader in the genomic analysis of rare diseases and inherited cancer, Congenica is expanding its platform into new indications such as somatic cancer, next generation non- invasive pre-natal diagnosis and wellness, helping to deliver a future where clinical genomics is fully integrated into healthcare.

Based on pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica has a global footprint supporting leading international laboratories, academic medical centres and biopharmaceutical companies and is the exclusive Clinical Decision Support partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.

For more information visit www.congenica.com.

Contact details for editorial enquiries:

Becky Lamont, Marketing Communications Manage

Email: rebecca.lamont@congenica.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner, Angela Gray, David Daley

Email: Congenica@consilium-comms.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 570


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aPexip Q3 2021 - Solid growth driven by sales to public sector organizations
AQ
10:31aThinkific to Participate in TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference
AQ
10:31aKey information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by AF Gruppen ASA
AQ
10:31aCombined Insurance Named #1 Military Friendly® Employer for Fourth Year in a Row
PR
10:31aJack Daniel's and the Armed Services YMCA To Send 1,700+ Service Members and Families Home for the Holidays Through "Operation Ride Home"
BU
10:31aHP ENVY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Best Early HP x360, HP 13, 14 & 15 Savings Reported by Save Bubble
BU
10:31aMilliken & Company Announces Carbon-Neutral Flooring Portfolio
BU
10:31aSIMON Reports Third Quarter Highlights
BU
10:31aIntermountain Healthcare and Zipline Partner to Bring Care Closer to Patient Homes with Automated, On-Demand Delivery
GL
10:28aUniversity of Phoenix Supports 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Phoenix
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll
4ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
5Fed's 'transitory' inflation plot thickens again with rate at 30-year h..

HOT NEWS