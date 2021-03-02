Congo Brazzaville takes reins from Zimbabwe in ARFSD Bureau

Brazzaville, Congo, March 1, 2020 (ECA) - Held since February 2020 by Paul Mavima, Zimbabwe's Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, the Presidency of the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) was entrusted Monday to Ms. Arlette Soudan Nonault, Congolese Tourism and Environment Minister, when the seventh edition of the Forum kicked off in Brazzaville.

Ms. Soudan Nonault, whose country is hosting the seventh edition of ARFSD under the theme 'Building forward better: Towards a resilient and green Africa to achieve 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063', will hold the reins until the eighth session in 2022 in an East African country to be named before the end of this Forum.

As usual at the African Regional Forum on Sustainable Development, all the sub-regions are represented in the bureau chaired by Ms. Arlette Sudan Nonault.

The position of first Vice-Chair went Kenya (East Africa), that of Second Vice-Chair was entrusted to Niger (West Africa), and Algeria, a North African country, is the third Vice-Chair. Zimbabwe becomes the secretariat of the bureau.

The previous bureau that was headed by Zimbabwe had the Democratic Republic of Congo (Central Africa) as the first Vice-President, Uganda (East Africa) as the second Vice-President and Liberia (West Africa) as the third Vice-President. Morocco (North Africa), which hosted the fifth edition of the meeting, headed the secretariat.

An annual meeting led by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), the ARFSD aims to promote the integrated implementation of the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 which are mutually reinforcing.

ARFSD, the seventh edition of which ends on Thursday, contributes significantly to strengthening the multi-stakeholder engagement made by stakeholders and the synergies that exist between them, as well as making them work together to implement and achieve the development objectives defined in the two agendas.

Issued by:

Communications Section

Economic Commission for Africa

PO Box 3001

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia

Tel: +251 11 551 5826

E-mail: eca-info@un.org