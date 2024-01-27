DAKAR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo and its Chinese partners have reached an agreement over the review of their SICOMINES copper and cobalt joint venture, they said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Sonia Rolley, Writing by Portia Crowe, Editing by William Maclean)
- Congo, Chinese partners to invest up to $7 bln on infrastructure projects - statement