Congo - Education Sector Support Project - P152910

The development objective of the Education Sector Support Project for Republic of Congo is to improve education outcomes of primary and lower secondary school children and to increase the effectiveness of select management systems. The project comprises of three components. The first component, providing quality education for all seeks to improve the quality of education with a strong focus on providing both teachers and students with an appropriate...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

