STORY: Felix Tshisekedi has been re-elected as Democratic Republic of Congo's President, according to the CENI, the country's election commission

Its head, Denis Kadima, announced on Sunday (December 31) that Tshisekedi gained 73.34% of the vote.

Even before that confirmation, a group of Congo's main opposition presidential candidates asked supporters to take to the streets to protest following the release of provisional results.

The presidential election was held on December 20th.

But since then logistical setbacks, an election day over-run, and an opaque vote-count have fueled dispute.

The opposition has alleged widespread irregularities, which they say have enabled fraud.

Some of Tshisekedi's main challengers have called for a re-run of both the presidential and legislative elections.

They accuse the CENI of allowing the vote to be tipped in the president's favor.

The CENI and the government have dismissed these allegations.

The government of Congo had previously rejected calls for a re-run of the elections.