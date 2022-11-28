Congo Republic forecasts economic growth of 2.6% in 2022

BRAZZAVILLE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Congo Republic will
return to economic growth in 2022 with full-year GDP forecast to
rise by 2.6% after two years of recession, President Denis
Sassou Nguesso said on Monday.
The Central African oil exporting country's economy shrank
by 1.5% in 2021 and by 6.2% in 2020, he said, attributing the
recession to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a fall
in oil prices.
"Congo is finding its way back to macroeconomic balance
after several years of hard work and sacrifices," Sassou Nguesso
said.
"The national economy is gradually recovering, which
translates to a growth rate of 2.6% in 2022," he told lawmakers.
He said the government was implementing reforms to help
support growth, including revising an investment charter and
simplifying taxes.
Congo Republic has a three-year loan deal with the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) which was approved in January
2022. The IMF's latest update in June said economic recovery was
gaining momentum but remained fragile due to ripple effects of
the war in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Christian Elion; Writing by Nellie Peyton;
Editing by Estelle Shirbon)