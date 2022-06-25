Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Congo Republic oil workers plan hunger strike and work stoppages next week

06/25/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) - Oil sector workers in Congo Republic will go on a hunger strike starting on Monday over low pay and other demands that have been unmet by the government, the workers' union said.

A second phase of the strike starting June 29 will involve stopping work at all offices and industrial bases in Pointe-Noire, while the hunger strike continues at refineries, oil terminals, onshore and offshore bases, said the statement dated June 22 and seen by Reuters on Friday.

The workers are asking for their salaries to be adjusted to inflation and for employees at companies that were forced to shut during the pandemic to be paid compensation, union leader Jean Claude Tchibinda told Reuters.

"Our aim is to continue until our demands are satisfied," he said, claiming salaries had not been increased since 2019.

Another union leader, Didier Mabiala, said the government had done nothing to meet demands since a last strike that was suspended in October 2018.

Authorities did not respond to calls.

The unions sent letters to major oil companies such as ENI and TotalEnergies, which have operations in Congo Republic, to inform them of the planned strike action.

Total and Eni did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Congo Republic, an OPEC member that produces around 300,000 barrels per day, lowered oil and gas royalty rates in 2016 to encourage investment in new exploration.

The oil sector accounts for more than half the West African country's gross domestic product and over 80% of exports, according to the World Bank. But most of its 5.7 million inhabitants have not reaped the benefits of major investments in the industry.

More than half the population lives in extreme poverty and was hit hard by a 3.4% rise in food prices last year.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Bate Felix; additional reporting by Christian Elion in Brazzaville; Writing by Nellie Peyton and Sofia Christensen; Editing by James Macharia Chege, Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:24aNorth Korea denounces U.S. 'aggression' as it marks war anniversary
RE
08:22aMalaysia plans record $18 billion subsidy spend in inflation fight
RE
08:20aMondelez to reopen war-damaged potato-chip plant outside Kyiv
RE
08:07aU.S. screened 2.45 million air passengers Friday, highest since early 2020
RE
08:04aUK PM Johnson vows to lead Conservatives to next election
RE
08:03aAnalysis-Conservative U.S. justices show maximalism on guns and abortion
RE
08:00aUk pm johnson says he plans to lead conservative party into next…
RE
07:52aU.s. screened 2.45 million air passengers on friday, highest num…
RE
07:50aChina's central bank, BIS set up renminbi liquidity arrangement
RE
07:49aSpanish PM Sanchez blames "mafia" people traffickers for violent raid on Morocco/Melilla border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
3Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt
4German sugar maker Suedzucker to raise prices, shift to coal power -rep..
5Lloyds Banking : Housing affordability now at its most stretched &ndash..

HOT NEWS