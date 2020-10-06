Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Congo Republic sees economy recovering to 0.5% growth in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 11:19am EDT
Congolese workers prepare steel at a construction site for a new overpass dubbed

BRAZZAVILLE (Reuters) - The Republic of Congo's government said on Tuesday its economy would grow 0.5% next year on the back of a more buoyant outlook for oil futures, after contracting 8.6% in 2020.

Revenues for next year will increase 21% to 1,846.1 billion CFA francs ($3.32 billion), up from 1,525.3 billion CFA francs ($2.74 billion) in 2020, according to the minutes of a Monday cabinet meeting seen by Reuters.

The country's budget this year suffered from the dual shock of the collapse in world oil prices and increased government expenditure to manage the cononavirus pandemic, the government said.

The Republic of Congo was still in recovery mode after crude prices plummeted in 2014 and its debt levels ballooned to 118% of GDP in 2017.

"The recession can be explained by the underperformance of all business sector," including in the oil, logging, transport and communication sectors, the document read.

"The prospects for a recovery in oil prices are very uncertain. Based on oil futures, a slow and partial recovery is expected, with a slight recovery by the end of 2020."

(Reporting by Philon Bondenga; writing by Hereward Holland, editing by Ed Osmond)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.95% 42.54 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
WTI 3.54% 40.57 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aIKEA gets sales boost from shoppers' new stay-at-home focus
RE
11:28aWorld economy faces long, hard climb out of pandemic, IMF chief says
RE
11:26aFED'S POWELL : Incomplete recovery could still slip into "recessionary dynamics"
RE
11:23aAirlines warn of more bankruptcies as wage support ends
RE
11:19aCongo Republic sees economy recovering to 0.5% growth in 2021
RE
11:17aPOWELL : Coronavirus economy still at risk of downward spiral
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15aU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON NATURAL : Ahead of Today's Hearing, Chair Grijalva Highlights GAO Finding that Bureau of Land Management Royalty Cuts for Industry Violated Internal Protocols
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5PFIZER INC. : Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine to Get Rolling Data Review in Europe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group