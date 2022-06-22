Congo administrator seizes bank accounts of CMOC cobalt mine, adviser says

CMOC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It denied on June 10 that there had been any change in the management at TFM and said operations were continuing as usual.

A Congolese court appointed the administrator, Sage Ngoie Mbayo, in February to manage the Tenke Fungurume mine (TFM) for six months after Congo's state miner and TFM minority shareholder Gecamines alleged that CMOC had understated reserve levels.

Congo's government says it suspects CMOC understated reserve levels to reduce the amount it pays to Gecamines. CMOC, which was previously known as China Molybdenum, denies having done so.

After Congo's justice ministry lifted a stay on implementation of the order earlier this month, Ngoie finally took control of TFM's headquarters in the city of Lubumbashi on June 9, according to Ngoie's team and videos of him on site.

But CMOC officials, with the support of heavily-armed soldiers, denied him access to the mine about 200 kms (120 miles) away when he went there the following day, said Moise Wetu, an adviser to Ngoie.

"They refused to let us enter and there was no parity of force between the police we were sent with and the Congolese military there," he told Reuters.

Congo's mines ministry and Gecamines were not immediately available for comment.

Wetu said Ngoie gained control of TFM's Congo-based bank accounts last week, preventing any payments by the mine.

Reuters could not independently verify that, and it was not clear how the mine might be paying staff and contractors.

CMOC owns 80% of TFM, while Gecamines controls 20%. The mine produced 18,501 tonnes of cobalt and 209,120 tonnes of copper last year.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross, Editing by Helen Reid and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)