Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Congo and Rwanda agree to de-escalate tensions at Angola summit

07/06/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: BioNTech's vaccine manufacturing plans for Africa presented in Marburg

KINSHASA (Reuters) -Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame have agreed at a summit in Angola on a process to de-escalate tensions that have arisen from a rebel insurgency, the Congolese presidency said on Wednesday.

The two neighbours have been locking horns since the M23 rebel group began a major offensive in Congo's eastern borderlands at the end of March.

Congo accuses Rwanda of backing the group. Kigali denies this, and in turn accuses Kinshasa of fighting alongside another armed group intent on seizing power in Kigali.

Angolan President Joao Lourenco has been appointed by the African Union to mediate the talks and restore dialogue between the two parties.

The new agreement entails an immediate cessation of hostilities and the retreat of M23 fighters from Congo, and aims to normalise diplomatic relations between Congo and Rwanda, the Congolese presidency said on Twitter.

More talks will be held on July 12 in Luanda, it said.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Sofia Christensen and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Hereward Holland, Alison Williams, James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:44pU.S. FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's COVID pill
RE
12:43pUK PM Johnson says now not the time to return to Scottish independence vote
RE
12:42pItalians find more victims of glacier collapse
RE
12:40pANALYSIS-RECESSION FEARS DEAL BLOW TO RARE 2022 MARKET WINNER : US energy shares
RE
12:37pBiden to nominate Denver airport official to head FAA -- official
RE
12:30pECB HAS MAJOR EURO HEADACHE; FX MARKET OFFERS NO RELIEF : McGeever
RE
12:28pCongo and Rwanda agree to de-escalate tensions at Angola summit
RE
12:27pNorwegian Cruise scraps COVID testing for select voyages
RE
12:25pUK Conservative committee will hold election before any confidence vote rule change- lawmakers
RE
12:22pCrypto exchange FTX has "a few billion" to support industry - Bankman-Fried
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1All oil and gas fields affected by Norway strike to be fully back up in..
2Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
3ADIDAS : Downgraded to Sell by Hauck & Aufhauser
4European shares climb as Norway oil strike ends
5ENI : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS