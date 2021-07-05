Congo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank

KINSHASA, July 5 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo
President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed Malangu
Kabedi-Mbuyi, a longtime International Monetary Fund (IMF)
official, as governor of the central bank, according to a
presidential decree.
Kabedi-Mbuyi, who will be the bank's first female governor,
will replace Deogratias Mutombo, who has led the bank since
2013. Mutombo was appointed to lead Congo's insurance regulator.
She will be responsible for overseeing measures to reinforce
the central bank's autonomy under an agreement reached with the
IMF in May as part of a three-year, $1.5 billion loan deal.
