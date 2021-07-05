Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Congo appoints IMF veteran Kabedi-Mbuyi to lead central bank

07/05/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
KINSHASA, July 5 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed Malangu Kabedi-Mbuyi, a longtime International Monetary Fund (IMF) official, as governor of the central bank, according to a presidential decree.

Kabedi-Mbuyi, who will be the bank's first female governor, will replace Deogratias Mutombo, who has led the bank since 2013. Mutombo was appointed to lead Congo's insurance regulator.

She will be responsible for overseeing measures to reinforce the central bank's autonomy under an agreement reached with the IMF in May as part of a three-year, $1.5 billion loan deal.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
