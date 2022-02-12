Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Congo bids painful farewell to victims of snapped power cable

02/12/2022 | 02:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Funeral service workers carry the coffin of Yongo Makuela Liliane during a mass funeral for 25 people who were killed when a high-voltage power cable snapped and fell on houses and market, at the Velodrome stadium in Kinshasa,

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The velodrome in Kinshasa's Kintambo neigbourhood rang out with howls of disbelief on Friday, as thousands gathered to say farewell to the 25 people killed when a high-voltage power cable snapped last week in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital.

On Feb. 2, lighting struck a power cable during a heavy storm, causing it to snap and fall on houses and a market, electrocuting those below.

At a ceremony attended by some of the country's top politicians, friends and family supported those lost in grief as 25 hearses bearing the coffins arrived.

Peggy Ndanani came to assist her little brother whose wife was a saleswoman in the market.

"It's really very painful, to see a person that you were with all the time, understand that we are not going to see them again," Ndanani said. "We take the opportunity to ask the government to see how they can help the children of all these victims."

The government paid for the ceremony and donated to the families of those who died. The coffins were laid out in a long row under an open-sided marquee, gold-framed photos of the victims propped in front.

Power cables frequently collapse in Kinshasa, a city of more than 13 million people with outdated infrastructure and informal neighbourhoods that sprawl into areas not intended for residential development.

Kinshasa's governor, Gentiny Ngobila, said his administration would never again compromise on planning laws and allow "anarchic construction."

"This tragedy, beyond our tears, is a sacred moment of union of the people of Kinshasa, in sadness and also in hope of better days," Ngobila said.

(Reporting by Benoit Nyemba and Justin Makangara; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aBiden and Putin to speak as Ukraine warnings mount
RE
04:35aRussia says it has 'optimised' diplomatic staff numbers in Ukraine
RE
04:32aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:31aMyanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty
RE
04:28aMicronesia temporarily rescinds withdrawal from Pacific forum
RE
04:25aNorway to end most pandemic curbs
RE
04:24aPolice stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy
RE
04:21aCyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
RE
04:11aExclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say
RE
04:08aU.S. plans Solomon Islands embassy in push to counter China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade '..
2S.Korea orders production halt at petchem plant after blast kills four
3East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline steady
4U.S. investors expect more volatility as Ukraine concerns spook markets
5Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key U.S.-Canada br..

HOT NEWS