Congo central bank cuts interest rate to 10.5%

04/17/2021 | 04:20am EDT
(Corrects to remove erroneous reference to growth forecast of 6% as referred to global growth, not Congo's; corrects IMF's GDP forecast in paragraph 7 to 4.9% in 2022 not 4.4%.)

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank slashed its benchmark interest rate on Friday by 500 basis points to 10.5% from 15.5%, saying slowing inflation had created space for its second successive large rate cut.

The bank said annual inflation had dipped slightly to 15.15% this month from 15.75% in March and is forecast to hit 4.54% by the end of the calendar year, a downwards revision from 4.74% foreseen a month ago.

"In view of the slowdown in prices on both the foreign exchange and goods and services markets, combined with a favourable short-term outlook which does not point to any major shock, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to ease financing conditions," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank lowered the key rate to 15.5% from 18.5% last month as inflation was forecast to slow and the economic outlook improve.

It had hiked from 7.5% to 18.5% last August to re-anchor inflation expectations.

Congo's central bank raised its estimate for economic growth in 2020 to 1.7% on the back of a strong performance in the mining sector and high global prices for copper and cobalt, two of its main exports. In February it said 2020 GDP growth was likely to be 0.8%.

Congo's economic growth is forecast at 3.85 in 2021, and 4.9% in 2022, the IMF said on Thursday. Congo is Africa's top producer of copper and recorded record output of the metal last year.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Hereward Holland; Editing by Bate Felix and Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
