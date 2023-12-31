Dec 31 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank decided at a meeting of its monetary policy committee to keep its policy rate unchanged at 25%, the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Bate Felix)
