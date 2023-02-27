Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Congo president says unrest in east could disrupt elections

02/27/2023 | 12:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Tshisekedi, President of Democratic Republic of Congo, attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva

GENEVA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday that a conflict with rebels in the east of the country could disrupt preparations for general elections scheduled for Dec. 20.

Congo's electoral commission started registering voters on Feb. 17 in North Kivu province, parts of which are occupied by the M23 rebel group, a Tutsi-led militia that has been waging an offensive against Congolese troops for almost a year.

The fighting has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, raising concerns about the state's ability to prepare for the parliamentary and presidential elections later this year.

"The persistence of the war in the east of our country risks jeopardising the electoral process, which is already underway, due to a massive displacement of people from combat zones, the insecurity and the inaccessibility of these areas," Tshisekedi told the U.N. Human Rights Council session.

Tshisekedi urged the international community to help Congo restore peace and state authority in this part of the country.

He again accused Rwandan authorities of supporting the M23. Rwanda denies backing the rebels.

Three Congolese and foreign electoral experts told Reuters the electoral commission could postpone the polls. It has already delayed the deadline for voter registration twice in more than a dozen western provinces due to technical problems.

Registration has so far been impossible in the territory under M23 control in North Kivu, one of Congo's most populous provinces.

The Congolese government has asked the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to hold discussions between Congo, Rwanda and the U.N. agency about repatriating refugees, Tshisekedi added.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said in January that he would no longer accept refugees from Congo.

There are around 72,200 Congolese refugees in Rwanda and almost 210,000 Rwandan refugees in Congo, according to the UNHCR.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Sonia Rolley; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Sofia Christensen and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
12:40pNorthern Ireland's DUP leader: We are studying new Brexit deal texts
RE
12:35pWall Street edges higher after last week's rout
RE
12:33pU.S. wheat sinks to 17-month low; corn, soy also weak
RE
12:31pPortugal's Millennium bcp 2022 profit jumps 50%
RE
12:29pUS oil drilling falls in response to lower prices: Kemp
RE
12:28pU.S. watchdog shutters mortgage outfit as high court case looms
RE
12:25pPalantir cuts around 2% of its workforce
RE
12:21pFrance's Macron calls Wagner Group 'life insurance of failing regimes' in Africa
RE
12:20pExclusive-U.S. Labor Department probes Hearthside Food Solutions for possible child labor violations -sources
RE
12:16pA risk taken, UK's Sunak announces the Windsor Framework
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..
4Boom, bust or a bit of both: US, global economies are a confounding mix
5Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023

HOT NEWS