Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Congo revivalist churches draw in Catholics

01/28/2023 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Faithfuls pray inside the Emmanuel-Butsili Catholic Parish, in Beni

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congolese event organiser Deo Malela was born to Roman Catholic parents and identifies as such.

But like more and more Catholics in the central African nation, 28-year-old Malele also regularly attends an evangelical church where he says he finds solutions to everyday problems.

"There are illnesses where you can go to hospitals (and) you don't find solutions, but here you have a divine and miraculous healing that you can't explain," he said after attending an evangelical church service in the eastern city of Beni.

"It does me good to have the base of the Catholic church and add these miracle solutions of the revival church," he told Reuters.

Pope Francis is expected to visit Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, the first visit of a pope since 1985.

Congo is home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Africa, representing round 40% of the vast country's 96 million inhabitants, according to the church.

Many of these followers also adhere to an evangelical movement that gained clout during the 1980s under former President Mobutu Sese Seko to counter Catholic voices critical of his regime.

Today there are over 30,000 revivalist churches in Congo, where they also known as "churches of awakening", according to the association representing them.

"People like it because they find truth, healing and faith. The Holy Spirit speaks to them in one form or another," said Evangelist Pastor Davis Alimasi after leading a service in his corrugated-iron church.

Malela confides in both Pastor Alimasi and Catholic priest Isidore Kambale Masingo on a regular basis. The Catholic church still gives him a stronger sense of community and "political protection", he explained.

"We do not mock churches of awakening," Masingo said. But Catholicism remains the "mother church", he added, noting that Evangelism served a different type of faith.

(Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale and Sonia Rolley; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.08% 491.73 Real-time Quote.7.70%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.82% 165.11 Real-time Quote.8.36%
Latest news "Economy"
09:14aEgypt's GASC sets vegoils for arrival Feb. 25 to March 3
RE
09:02aLabour representative says Ford yet to make proposal on feared cutbacks in Germany
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
RE
08:49aEgypt's GASC sets vegoils for arrival Feb. 25 to March 3
RE
08:39aChina aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools
RE
08:37aItaly's Eni signs $8 billion gas deal with Libya
RE
08:35aCongo revivalist churches draw in Catholics
RE
08:30aSri Lanka economy could shrink by -3.5% to -4%, president says
RE
08:00aCzech retired general aims to beat tycoon ex-PM in presidential race
RE
07:56aIberia flights disrupted by IT problem
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
2Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
3ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
4Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week..
5Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 twee..

HOT NEWS