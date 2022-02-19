Congo says close to deal to recover $2 bln worth of assets from Israeli investor

KINSHASA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo is
close to a deal with Fleurette Group, controlled by Israeli
investor Dan Gertler, that could enable it to recover mining and
oil assets worth about $2 billion, minutes of a cabinet meeting
showed on Saturday.
The minutes of the Friday meeting said a commission set up
to negotiate with Fleurette Group had concluded terms of a
memorandum of understanding (MoU) which would also enable the
government to recover a substantial part of royalties from
Kamoto Copper Company that were ceded to the group.
The minutes said President Felix Tshisekedi directed the
justice ministry to analyse and sign the MoU as soon as possible
to enable Congo to recover full possession of the mining and oil
assets.
Fleurette Group could not be reached for comment.
The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Gertler and more than
30 of his businesses in December 2017 and June 2018, accusing
him of leveraging his friendship with former Congo President
Joseph Kabila to secure lucrative mining deals.
Gertler denies any wrongdoing.
Anti-corruption group Congo is Not for Sale (CNPAV), which
has previously warned the mineral-rich country could lose out on
$1.76 billion in potential royalty payments from copper and
cobalt mining deals with Gertler's Group, said in a statement
the potential MoU was a first step.
"For years we have been screaming loud and clear that Congo
has already lost billions due to deals with Dan Gertler and it
will only get worse if nothing is done," CNPAV spokesman
Jean-Claude Mputu said in a statement.
He added there were still some crucial aspects of the deal
to be clarified, particularly details of the MoU, and the final
destination of the assets that will be recovered.
