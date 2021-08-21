Log in
Congo seeks new valuation for China Moly's Tenke Fungurume mine

08/21/2021 | 03:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers at Tenke Fungurume, a copper mine in the southern Congolese province of Katanga, check bundles of copper cathode sheets ready to be loaded and sent out to buyers

KINSHASA (Reuters) -Congo's government has formed a commission to reassess the reserves and resources at China Molybdenum's massive Tenke Fungurume copper and cobalt mine, in which state mining company Gecamines holds a 20% stake.

The commission aims to determine the value of the mine's copper and cobalt reserves in order to ensure Gecamines and, by extension, the Congolese state, can "fairly lay claim to their rights", said a statement from the Congolese cabinet dated Aug. 2 and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Copper and cobalt prices have surged over the past year and China Molybdenum earlier this month announced a bumper investment of $2.5 billion to roughly double Tenke Fungurume's production of copper and cobalt.

China Molybdenum did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the Congolese government commission.

Tenke Fungurume, in which China Moly holds 80%, produced around 182,600 tonnes of copper and 15,400 tonnes of cobalt in 2020.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Helen Reid; Editing by David Holmes and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS