Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Congo summons Rwandan ambassador over alleged support for M23 rebels

05/28/2022 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Rwandair is pictured on a commercial passenger aircraft at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has summoned Rwanda's ambassador and suspended Rwandair flights to Congo in response to what it says is Kigali's support for M23 rebels carrying out a military offensive in eastern Congo.

Rwanda denies supporting the rebels, who advanced as close as 20 km (12 miles) this week to eastern Congo's main city of Goma and briefly captured the army's largest base in the area.

Congo and U.N. investigators had also accused Kigali of supporting the M23 during a 2012-2013 insurrection that briefly captured Goma. Rwanda denied those charges.

Congo's government spokesman Patrick Muyaya announced the suspension of flights from Rwanda's national carrier and the summoning of the ambassador late Friday night following a meeting of the national defence council.

He also said Congolese authorities had designated the M23 a terrorist group and would exclude it from on-and-off negotiations being held in Kenya's capital Nairobi between Congo's government and militia groups active in the east.

"A warning was made to the Rwandans, whose attitude is likely to disrupt the peace process that is nearing its end with the discussions in Nairobi, where all the armed groups, except for the M23, are committed to the path to peace," Muyaya said.

Rwanda's government was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

The fighting over the past week has forced more than 72,000 people from their homes, the United Nations said on Friday, compounding Africa's worst displacement crisis.

Eastern Congo has experienced near constant conflict since 1996, when Rwanda and other neighbouring states invaded in pursuit of Hutu militiamen who had participated in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Additional reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana in Kigali; Writing by Aaron Ross, Editing by Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25aUkraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers, says defence minister
RE
06:02aIndonesia plan to add eastern provinces not viable, says Papua governor
RE
05:54aBeijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday
RE
05:53aRussia says eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under its full control
RE
05:42aCongo summons Rwandan ambassador over alleged support for M23 rebels
RE
05:36aSonatrach expects to get 95 mln of barrels of oil over this cont…
RE
05:34aAlgeria’s sonatrach signs a $490 million oil deal with china’s s…
RE
05:17aIranian police fire shots, teargas to disperse protests over building collapse
RE
05:17aS.Africa's Eskom to implement Stage 1 power cuts over weekend
RE
04:51aExports of Nigerian Forcados crude oil to rise in July- programme
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
2Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a brok..
3Vale S A : Internal Regulations - Finance Committee
4Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a brok..
5Stock rally fanned by hopes of Fed 'past peak hawkishness'

HOT NEWS