Congo to offer 30 oil and gas blocks for licensing

KINSHASA, July 18 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo
will offer 27 oil blocks and three gas blocks, nearly double as
many as previously planned, in a licensing round next week, the
hydrocarbons ministry said on Monday.
Congo, a leading miner of copper, cobalt, gold and diamonds,
has long aimed to boost its oil sector and is believed to have
sizeable reserves. Output has remained flat for years at about
25,000 barrels per day because of underinvestment.
Environmental groups and activists have expressed alarm at
the plans, as many of the concessions overlap national parks.
Congo has in the past defended its right to drill for oil in
national parks.
The blocks to be put up for auction on July 28 include three
in the coastal basin of Kongo Central province, nine in the
Cuvette Centrale, 11 near Lake Tanganyika and four near Lake
Albert. The three gas blocks are on Lake Kivu.
The Cuvette Centrale in particular sits on peatlands that
scientists say could release massive quantities of carbon
dioxide into the atmosphere if disturbed.
Congo had initially planned to auction 16 oil blocks, nine
of which overlapped with protected areas. The ministry said in
its statement on Monday that it had decided to auction 30 now to
maximise opportunities for the country.
