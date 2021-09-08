Log in
Congress of Aboriginal Peoples Announcing International Legal Action Against Government of Canada

09/08/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - WHAT: The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples holding a Virtual Zoom Press Event to announce new international legal action against the current Canadian federal government.

WHY: CAP is announcing a formal legal complaint against the current Canadian government's discrimination against Canada's off-reserve, Status and Non-Status Indigenous peoples based on their indigeneity. Details of the legal filing will be released and make the case that the current Canadian government is practicing discrimination.

WHO: Leadership of the Congress Of Aboriginal Peoples
National Chief, Elmer St. Pierre
National Vice-Chief, Kim Beaudin
CAP Director Chief Lorraine Augustine

WHEN & WHERE: Virtual ZOOM Press Event
Virtual Press Conference via Zoom Thursday, September 9, 2021 2 pm EDT
Media are required to pre-register for the event
Register for the virtual press conference here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F6BZdNXtQFuvz5heVZgDLg

- 30 -

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is the national voice representing the interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve. Today, over 70% of Indigenous people live off-reserve.

For media interviews please contact:
Jessica Dawson, CAP Executive Manager and Communications
Mobile Phone 613-806-8669 email: J.Dawson@abo-peoples.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95934


