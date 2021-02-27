Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Congress of Philippines : SPEAKER VELASCO LAUDS PRRD'S SIGNING OF COCO LEVY TRUST FUND ACT

02/27/2021 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home
  2. Press Releases

PRESS RELEASES

SOURCE: Press and Public Affairs Bureau

SPEAKER VELASCO LAUDS PRRD'S SIGNING OF COCO LEVY TRUST FUND ACT
27 February 2021 03:07:36 PM

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco lauded President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for signing into law Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act.

'We express our sincerest gratitude to President Duterte for signing into law this landmark legislation that would create a trust fund to finally allow farmers to directly benefit from the multi-billion-peso coconut levy funds collected during the Marcos era,' the House leader said.

'Indeed, this is a monumental moment for more than three million coconut farmers, who have long been denied of the fund that rightfully belongs to them,' he added.

As one of the principal authors of the measure in the House of Representatives, Velasco expressed hope 'this long-overdue legislation will help change the lives of poor coconut farmers and their beneficiaries.'

The law is expected to benefit around 3.5 million coconut farmers from 68 coconut-producing provinces, who own not more than five hectares of farmland.

It aims to increase the income of coconut farmers, alleviate poverty and promote social equity, and rehabilitate and modernize the industry towards farm productivity.

Under the new law, the trust fund will be maintained for 50 years under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan to be formulated by the Philippine Coconut Authority.

The law mandates the Bureau of Treasury to transfer P10 billion to the trust fund in the first year; P10 billion in the second year; P15 billion in the third year; P15 billion in the fourth year; and P25 billion during the fifth year.

Some P5 billion from the trust fund will be used upon enactment of the law for programs such as planting and replanting of hybrid coconut seedlings, training of coconut farmers and their families, among others.

The Department of Finance shall be designated as the manager of the trust fund.-#

Disclaimer

Congress of the Philippines published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 07:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : Speaker velasco lauds prrd's signing of coco levy trust fund act
PU
02:16aRenewable Energy Integration - P144534
PU
02:16aStrengthening Public Financial Management in Rajasthan - P156869
PU
02:16aEmployment Support Project - P171250
PU
02:16aJhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project - P154990
PU
02:16aPMGSY Rural Roads Project - P124639
PU
02:06aUNITED KINGDOM TEA COUNCIL : Brew Issue 5 - February 2021
PU
02:04aU.S. House approves Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid
RE
01:52aNATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA : 2020 BOK Knowledge Partnership Program with Cambodia
PU
12:50aMcDonald's considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
4EXCLUSIVE: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments
5Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ