Congress works through the weekend to finalize COVID aid package

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican
lawmakers in Washington were working through the weekend to
complete a $900 billion coronavirus aid bill for American
individuals and businesses struggling from the economic fallout
of pandemic lockdowns.
It would be the largest relief package since this spring,
when Congress approved more than $4 trillion in aid. The
COVID-19 pandemic has killed 311,000 Americans, by far the most
in the world, and put millions out of work. Economists say
growth will likely remain sluggish until vaccines are widely
available in mid-2021.
The Senate is to convene at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Saturday.
Representative Steny Hoyer, the second-most senior Democrat in
the House of Representatives, said on Friday any vote on a
package would not come before Sunday afternoon.
Republicans and Democrats say they are close to a deal, but
significant differences remain.
Republicans are pushing to rein in Federal Reserve lending
programs for midsize businesses and municipal bond issuers that
were intended to ease the pandemic's sting, saying those
programs were meant to be temporary. But Democrats say the move
is an attempt to tie the hands of President-elect Joe Biden, who
will take office on Jan. 20.
The parties also disagree over how much to give to arts
venues closed by COVID-19 restrictions, and how much emergency
aid should go to local governments for supplies like personal
protective equipment for schools.
But many issues have been settled. The legislation is
expected to include one-off $600 checks for most Americans,
enhanced unemployment benefits of $300 per week, help for states
distributing coronavirus vaccines and more assistance for small
businesses.
The deal does not include liability protections for
businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits, a provision pushed
by Republicans that has long been a red line for Democrats. Nor
does it include the extensive aid to state and local governments
that Democrats wanted.
Congressional leaders expect to attach the package to a $1.4
trillion spending bill that would fund U.S. government activity
through September 2021. Government funding was due to expire on
Friday, but lawmakers approved a two-day stopgap bill to buy
more time which President Donald Trump signed into law late on
Friday.
Congress now faces a Sunday midnight deadline to approve
more funding.
