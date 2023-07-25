The group asked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to issue new standards on adequate water and sheltered rest breaks, medical training to identify heat-related illness and a plan for workplaces to adjust their operations during times of dangerously high heat.
The move comes as the U.S. experiences a summer of record-breaking heat in some cities. Lawmakers cited the recent heat-related deaths of two Texans, a U.S. Postal Service employee who died on his route in 115 degree Fahrenheit (46°C) heat and a 35-year-old electrical lineman restoring power who likely died from heat exhaustion.
"These heat waves are dangerous, they are life-threatening, and - with the devastating effects of climate change - they are only getting worse," Senator Bernie Sanders, one of the lawmakers who signed the letter, said in a statement. "I urge the administration to move quickly to create this national heat standard to protect workers on the job.
The lawmaker asked OSHA to model the new standards after a 2022 bill that Congress never took up, the Asuncion Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatalities Prevention Act, named after the death of a California farm worker who died after picking grapes for ten hours in 105 F (41°C) temperatures in 2004.
