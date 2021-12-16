Log in
Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Statement on Three New Medal of Honor Recipients

12/16/2021 | 01:46pm EST
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Congressional Medal of Honor Society welcomes Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee as our newest member, and we offer our deepest condolences and gratitude to the families, friends and those who served alongside Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz.

As the Congressionally-chartered organization for all living Medal of Honor Recipients, we are gratified that our nation continues to recognize the values that the Medal of Honor represents— courage, sacrifice, honor, duty, selflessness, and integrity. Yet we also know the weight that comes with wearing this prestigious award. For many Recipients, it is a constant reminder of a day that was filled with so much uncontrollable chaos and a day when we lost friends.

The Society is also now home to the legacies of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe and Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz who take their place among 3,511 Medal of Honor Recipients. Through the Society's education, outreach, archives, and preservation initiatives, we will continue to ensure that the sacrifices of these two men and all our Medal of Honor Recipients are never forgotten.

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring Americans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country. Chartered by Congress in 1958, its membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. There are 67 living Recipients. 

The Society carries out its mission through outreach, education and preservation programs, including the Medal of Honor Museum, Congressional Medal of Honor Outreach Programs, the Congressional Medal of Honor Character Development Program, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Citizen Honors Awards for Valor and Service. The Society's programs and operations are funded by donations.

As part of Public Law 106-83, the Medal of the Honor Memorial Act, the Medal of Honor Museum, which is co-located with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters on board the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was designated as one of three national Medal of Honor sites.

Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at https://www.cmohs.org.

CONTACT:
Kathleen Blomquist
kblomquist@cmohs.org
843-868-1465

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congressional-medal-of-honor-societys-statement-on-three-new-medal-of-honor-recipients-301446827.html

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Society


© PRNewswire 2021
