WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiations with congressional leaders on how to step up enforcement at the nation's southern border are on the right track, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden invited congressional leaders to the White House on Wednesday to discuss the border and supplemental funding bill for Ukraine and Israel, Jean-Pierre said.
(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
