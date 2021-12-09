Log in
Congressman Krishnamoorthi Votes to Combat Inflation Through Strengthening Supply Chain And Bolstering Capacity for American Exports

12/09/2021 | 11:22am EST
WASHINGTON - Today, Rep. Krishnamoorthi voted for the bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act (H.R. 4996) to combat inflation through strengthening the overseas supply chain and bolstering exports from American businesses. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to contribute to higher consumer prices and overall inflation through costly supply chain bottlenecks, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act is the first major modernization of the global ocean shipping industry since 1998.

"As we continue to combat the pandemic, supply chain snags are driving inflation and hurting Illinois families and businesses by inflicting higher costs, longer shipping times and shortages," said Congressman Krishnamoorthi. "That is why I proudly voted for the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which will help reduce inflation through eliminating bottlenecks in the shipping industry so that families can buy what they need and businesses can get their goods to market."The bipartisan Ocean Shipping Reform Act will strengthening the overseas supply chain by combating unfair and disruptive business practices by shipping companies, prohibiting ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing to transport American cargo, and strengthening the Federal Maritime Commission so that it has the resources to hold powerful shipping cartels accountable. The Ocean Shipping Reform Act follows the November passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which secured $17 billion in new funding for ports and waterways to further combat inflation through expanding supply chains.

Disclaimer

Raja Krishnamoorthi published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 16:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
