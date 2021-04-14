Congressmen Lloyd Doggett and Chris Smith Join Forces to Raise Awareness About Hydrocephalus

Washington, DC, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) have joined forces to champion two critical Hydrocephalus Association priorities for the 117th Congress. Specifically, they’ve introduced H. Res. 20, a bipartisan resolution supporting September as Hydrocephalus Awareness Month. They also reconstituted the bipartisan Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, which plays a critical role in raising awareness of the condition on Capitol Hill. Both actions reflect their deep and abiding understanding of the needs and interests of hydrocephalus patients, families, and caregivers.

Res. 20 points to the many challenges this condition poses for patients, their families, and the country as a whole. Among other things, the resolution references the following facts: over one million Americans live with the condition; one in 770 babies develop hydrocephalus each year; up to two-thirds of service members with traumatic brain injuries may develop hydrocephalus; and, the only treatment for the condition is brain surgery. The Congressional Hydrocephalus Caucus serves to raise awareness of these devastating problems, along with the need for concrete solutions.

“In support of the over one million people living with hydrocephalus in the U.S., we are deeply grateful to Representatives Doggett and Smith for their support of Hydrocephalus Awareness Month and in reinstating the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus. Their actions demonstrate their commitment to raising awareness about this condition in Washington, D.C. and beyond. We at the Hydrocephalus Association appreciate their willingness to embrace the needs of patients and families around the country as we seek to find better treatments and possibly a cure. They are essential partners in these efforts,” said Diana Gray, President and CEO of the Hydrocephalus Association.

Anyone can develop hydrocephalus, an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, at any time. This can include premature babies, active duty service members, veterans, and seniors. Individuals can also be born with it, develop it as part of the aging process, or acquire it as a result of infections, brain tumors or traumatic brain injuries, among other causes. Unfortunately, the overall population affected by hydrocephalus is growing, but the public and many policymakers are still unaware of the condition and the needs of those it affects. The Congressional Hydrocephalus Caucus works toward increasing understanding of the condition, as well as developing policy solutions designed to improve quality of like for those impacted.

For more information on this resolution, the caucus and hydrocephalus, please contact the Hydrocephalus Association at info@hydroassoc.org or by calling 888-598-3789.

Attachment

Natalia Martinez Hydrocephalus Association 2404834875 natalia@hydroassoc.org