Congresswoman urges Biden team to involve more distributors in COVID vaccine shipments

Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Democratic U.S. lawmaker urged the
Biden administration to involve additional major healthcare
distributors in the shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to speed
vaccinations, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The Trump administration signed an exclusive deal with
healthcare distributor McKesson Corp to ship COVID-19
vaccines for the government. That distribution system has
broadly worked, but it will face new demands as vaccines from
Johnson & Johnson and other companies are expected to be
added.
"Given the scale of vaccinations needed in response to this
pandemic ... I encourage you to consider utilizing all
distributors and the full infrastructure of our commercial
pharmaceutical distribution network," Representative Anna Eshoo
wrote in the letter, which was dated Jan. 28 and addressed to
Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator.
Eshoo is the chair of the House of Representatives Energy
and Commerce Committee's Subcommittee on Health.
Reuters reported on Thursday that federal officials are
talking to U.S. pharmaceutical distributors about increasing the
number of companies shipping coronavirus vaccines, but have not
yet made a final decision.
Eshoo cited a report by the Center for American Progress, a
think-tank, that suggested enlisting all three of the largest
U.S. healthcare distributors -- Cardinal Health Inc,
McKesson Corp and AmerisourceBergen Corp -- in
the COVID vaccine shipping efforts.
Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen have made proposals to
the administration to take on some distribution, Reuters
reported.
President Joe Biden has called the initial phase of the
vaccination campaign a “dismal failure” and plans to expand and
improve the program in a bid to make vaccines available to all
Americans by mid-year.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Leslie Adler)