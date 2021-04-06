Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Connect Financial : Acquires MSB License with Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC)

04/06/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent surge in Cryptocurrency interest has created a need to find a use case for these digital currencies aside from their investment value alone. The process of using Cryptocurrency for everyday transactions has been getting easier and Prepaid Debit Cards are the dominant driver behind this. But, while adoption is growing, limitations often exist based on this product's location availability. That is what Connect Financial has sought to solve with their release of a Crypto-Asset based Credit Card that is issuable throughout the world.

As part of their Mission and strategy to deliver their unique Credit Card product and service that is known and used worldwide, Connect Financial is proud to announce that they have expanded their global group of companies by registering a Canadian corporation that has now been issued an MSB license with Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC).

The founder of Connect Financial proudly stated, "As Connect grows globally and drives value to front-line consumers, this expansion and successful registration underpins our commitment to operating in concert with regulators in jurisdictions we service the world over."

Canada's federal regulatory regime has historically been Crypto and financial services friendly. The MSB status will allow Connect Financial to process transactions in higher volumes, conduct remittance on behalf of clients, and provide virtual currency services in a regulated, licensed and transparent fashion.

About Connect Financial

Connect Financial ($CNFI) offers a group of Cryptocurrency and Financial Products and Services such as Fiat On and Off Ramps, Asset Lending, Exchange Services, Asset Management and its flagship product, a Crypto Visa Credit Card that extends credit based on your Crypto assets and is available worldwide. You can learn more at about the Connect Crypto Visa Credit Card and other Connect Financial Products here.

Contact:
Terry Godreau
Connect Financial
+1 833-428-2682
pr@connect.financial

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connect-financial-acquires-msb-license-with-canadas-financial-transactions-and-reports-analysis-centre-fintrac-301263535.html

SOURCE Connect Financial


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAPPTIO  : Unifies Product Experience to Support Digital-First Strategies
PR
05:59pBank of America, Walmart, UC Berkeley Law Team Up for The Marine Mammal Center's Ocean Policy Series to Talk Capitalism and Climate Change on April 20
BU
05:57pTOSHIBA  : Japan's Toshiba to get proposal to go private from CVC Capital, source says
RE
05:56pVIRTU FINANCIAL  : 'Millionaires tax' threat has some NY bankers, managers eyeing exits
RE
05:56pBIRD CONSTRUCTION INC.  : Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2021 First Quarter Financial Results
AQ
05:56pWESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES  : Wabtec Secures Marine Engine Order for Largest U.S. Hopper Dredger
PU
05:55pICELANDAIR  : Traffic Data March 2021
AQ
05:55pThornburg Expands Board with Addition of Blair C. Naylor as Independent Director
PR
05:55pBraveheart Resources Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
05:54pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN)
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ