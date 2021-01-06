Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Connected Solutions Group Becomes Elite Cradlepoint Partner

01/06/2021 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has reached Elite Partner status with Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks.

CSG -Connected Solutions Group

RICHMOND, Va., Jan 06, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has reached Elite Partner status with Cradlepoint, a global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Of the multiple partner levels offered by Cradlepoint, Elite status is the highest. Elite status level is an indication of the volume sold by CSG, as well as its support abilities with a number of specially trained and certified Cradlepoint staff members.

"We have been thrilled in our growth with Cradlepoint. The quality of Cradlepoint's hardware and its proprietary NetCloud network management system is a gamechanger for our customers," said Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG. "Reaching Elite status with them is an honor and an indication of CSG's commitment to offering the highest level of services and support around Cradlepoint products. We look forward to a bright future together with much more growth to come."

CSG is a Cradlepoint solutions provider while also offering network design services, nationwide installation and full-scale managed services support. "We are installing Cradlepoint solutions in everything from ambulances for mobile data connectivity to football stadiums for emergency management support to our own patent-pending ruggedized deployable devices," said Pittman. "Understanding our customer needs allows us to provide them with unique services, including 24/7 support on a subscription basis or helping reduce capital expenditure with our Hardware as a Service (HaaS) offering of Cradlepoint devices."

"CSG goes that extra step to ensure that customer deployments are successful throughout the life of the project," said Eric Purcell, Senior Vice President of Partners and Alliances at Cradlepoint. "CSG's commitment to its customers and Cradlepoint is evident in the number of successful deployments and outcome-based solutions that transform how customers are adopting wireless to run businesses and enterprise-class applications. We could not be happier with our CSG partnership."

About Connected Solutions Group

Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients.

Learn more at https://connectedsolutionsgroup.com/.

News Source: Connected Solutions Group LLC

Related link: https://connectedsolutionsgroup.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/connected-solutions-group-becomes-elite-cradlepoint-partner/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aMarkets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate
RE
07:24aTreasury yields soar, tech stocks crumble on possible Georgia 'blue sweep'
RE
07:22aDollar hits lowest since March 2018 on Democrat gains in U.S. senate election
RE
07:21aBritain to name former Goldman banker Sharp as BBC chairman - Sky News
RE
07:20aConnected Solutions Group Becomes Elite Cradlepoint Partner
SE
07:18aDANMARKS NATIONALBANK : New Head of Economics and Monetary Policy at Danmarks Nationalbank
PU
07:17aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' distribution business in $6.5 billion deal
RE
07:16aPhilippines' electric grid operator prepares for 'eventual' IPO
RE
07:16aEuropean medicines agency approves moderna coronavirus vaccine - statement
RE
07:15aNew Carbon Dioxide Monitors Combat Virus Indoors and Meet California Compliance Monitoring Requirements
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
2Nasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democrat Senate wins
5Trump administration readies oil bidding in Alaska wildlife refuge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ