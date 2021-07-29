Log in
Connected with Tokyo 2020, Bodor Laser machine cuts Olympic and Paralympic symbols

07/29/2021 | 05:03am BST
Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics opened on July 23. More than 70 sets of podiums used in Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic victory ceremonies have been officially announced. The symbols on them and the frame structures inside are all cut by Bodor 2kW laser cutting machine.

The podium is designed by Asao Tokoro, it is made of recycled plastic and aluminum, and will be the first of its kind in Olympic and Paralympic history. Presenting a new model for a sustainable society with its design under the concept of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), the podium also uses aluminum wastes from the temporary housing units built for families affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011.

Exactly 10 years ago, the Great East Japan Earthquake devastated the Tohoku region of Japan. These aluminum wastes used convey wishes to bring together those whose lives have been affected to overcome disasters, get over sufferings, and surpass the old past.

In terms of processing these aluminum wastes, laser cutting technology is applied to shape them into Olympic symbols. The advanced laser technology and the idea of recycling materials are connected as well.

The sustainability concept of Tokyo 2020 is Be better, together, for the planet and the people. Holding the vision to change human life with laser technology, Bodor has the similar spirit, as it has been committed to providing better laser cutting solutions for clients since the beginning of Bodor history in 2008. Therefore, Bodor, as the laser cutting machine provider, is very proud to have connections with Tokyo 2020.

Bodor

Bodor Laser is a professional manufacturer dedicated to R&D, and production of fiber laser machines that are widely used for cutting different metal materials and leading the ultra-high-power (10 kilowatts above) laser cutting trend. All products comply with international standards (CE, FDA, ISO9001, etc.),we reach out to customers from over 150 countries. In Turkey, we have been providing great laser cutting machine equipment for customers for a long time and won a good reputation in the local market. Our local service system in Turkey enhances Bodor’s good quality on which our recognition is based. To create more value and profits for more customers, Bodor is determined to provide better laser cutting solutions in Turkey.

For further information, please refer to www.bodor.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS