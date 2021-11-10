Log in
Connecterra Expands Access to Artificial Intelligence Technology for New Zealand Dairy Farmers

11/10/2021 | 01:01pm EST
The company’s intelligent dairy assistant (Ida) will be available nationwide through a Farm Source distribution deal in 2022

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch-based startup Connecterra, a world leader in using artificial intelligence to deliver insights to dairy farmers, announced its intent to launch in New Zealand. The company has signed an agreement with Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited and will be sold through its retail division, Farm Source. Fonterra, a leading multinational dairy company owned by 8.800 New Zealand dairy farmers, is the world’s largest exporter of dairy products.

Connecterra’s Ida (Intelligent Dairy Assistant) platform combines behavior data collected via proprietary collar-mounted sensors with data from internet-connected farm systems, farm equipment and third-party sources. Ida then uses artificial intelligence to translate the data into real-time, easy-to-understand insights in the app. Users respond to insights with just a few taps. This feedback is processed using machine learning, allowing Ida to become smarter and more personalized for each farm over time.

Today’s announcement follows the August completion of a successful two-year trial at Cloverlea Farm, a split calving farm in South Waikato. Owner Chris Poole sees a clear difference in Ida and believes the technology can be a game changer for Kiwi farmers.

“Ida’s technology is different. She learns you and your farm. It’s easy to see the difference in our in-calf rates and animal health. There is so much potential for other farms in New Zealand,” said Poole.

The nationwide rollout began in the South Waikato region in August. With mating season for New Zealand dairy cows traditionally taking place in October, these early customers are already using Ida to help with tasks such as detecting heats and drafting for insemination.

“Our goal is to empower farmers globally to increase productivity while reducing the impact of farming on the planet. After seeing strong, positive results during the pilot, we’re pleased to see Ida technology scale across New Zealand,” said Yasir Khokhar, CEO of Connecterra.

To celebrate Ida’s arrival in New Zealand, Connecterra is offering a special introductory price for Farm Source customers and Fonterra suppliers who subscribe before January 31, 2022.

About Connecterra

Connecterra is on a mission to empower farmers to increase their productivity while reducing the impact of farming on the planet. The solution is Ida, the intelligent dairy assistant. Ida’s platform uses artificial intelligence to enable farmers, their advisors and other stakeholders to make better decisions that lead to a more efficient, productive and ultimately, sustainable dairy industry. The Amsterdam-based company has teams in New Zealand and the United States, a product presence in 18 countries and partnerships with industry leaders around the globe.

###


HOT NEWS