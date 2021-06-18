Log in
Connecticut Water Service : Traffic Detour on Elm Street in Windsor Locks beginning June 21 as part of a water main replacement project

06/18/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
For Immediate Release

Traffic Detour on Elm Street in Windsor Locks beginning June 21

as part of a water main replacement project

Windsor Locks, Conn. - June 18, 2021 - Beginning on Monday, June 21, 2021, the section of Elm Street, Route 140, between Center Street and West Street in Windsor Locks will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. A detour, via West, Spring and Center streets, will be in place and police will be on site for traffic control.

The detour is expected to be in place through the end of July as part of a $3.5 million dollar project to replace more than 7,700 feet of water main. The water main being replaced was installed approximately 70 years ago.

"This project will improve reliability of water service, enhance water quality and supply more water to hydrants along the road," stated Craig J. Patla, Connecticut Water's vice president, service delivery. Patla added that the project is being done through the company's Water Infrastructure and Conservation Adjustment (WICA) program.

Connecticut Water reminds motorists to be alert and the drive cautiously through construction areas to safeguard the lives our employees, contractors and others on the jobsite.

About Connecticut Water

Connecticut Water is a public water utility that is regulated by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. The company provides water service to more than 105,000 customers in 60 Connecticut towns and wastewater services to 3,000 customers in the town of Southbury, Connecticut.

The towns served are Ashford, Avon, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Bolton, Brooklyn, Burlington, Canton, Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Columbia, Coventry, Deep River, Durham, East Granby, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Essex, Farmington, Griswold, Guilford, Haddam, Hebron, Killingly, Killingworth, Lebanon, Madison, Manchester, Mansfield, Marlborough, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Oxford, Plainfield, Plymouth, Portland, Prospect, Simsbury, Somers, Southbury, South Windsor, Stafford, Stonington, Suffield, Thomaston, Thompson, Tolland, Vernon, Voluntown, Waterbury, Westbrook, Willington, Windsor Locks and Woodstock.

###

News media contact:

Daniel J. Meaney, APR

Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications

Connecticut Water Company

  1. 664 6016 dmeaney@ctwater.com

- More -

Map of detour area

Detour

Section of Elm Street to be closed for water main replacement

Disclaimer

Connecticut Water Service Inc. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 18:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS