Connection October 2021

.ExxonMobil Australia has a long history providing our reliable supply of energy products that have supported the economic growth of our nation and of the local communities that are home to our operations.



The energy we provide to local manufacturers and businesses supports employment opportunities for many thousands of Australians. This edition of Connection features an update on our apprenticeship program, which provides employment and training opportunities in Gippsland and is a finalist in the upcoming Australian Training Awards.



We also look at some of the work our team is doing to provide the essential energy Australians need, whether it's Gippsland gas to keeps homes warm and businesses running, or the fuel that powers local transportation.

We hope you enjoy this edition of Connection and if you do, please sign up to receive Connection directly in your inbox each month.