Connection October 2021

10/27/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
AU news

Article

Connection October 2021 Welcome to the October 2021 edition of Connection

Connection October 2021

.ExxonMobil Australia has a long history providing our reliable supply of energy products that have supported the economic growth of our nation and of the local communities that are home to our operations.

The energy we provide to local manufacturers and businesses supports employment opportunities for many thousands of Australians. This edition of Connection features an update on our apprenticeship program, which provides employment and training opportunities in Gippsland and is a finalist in the upcoming Australian Training Awards.

We also look at some of the work our team is doing to provide the essential energy Australians need, whether it's Gippsland gas to keeps homes warm and businesses running, or the fuel that powers local transportation.

We hope you enjoy this edition of Connection and if you do, please sign up to receive Connection directly in your inbox each month.

In this edition

Esso Australia operations continue to create Gippsland jobs New apprentices start their training at Longford
Gippsland gas to the rescue to help keep Australians warm Gas flexibility fills a gap in the market
Empowering Indigenous girls to reach for the stars As a participant in the Gorgon joint venture ExxonMobil Australia is proudly supporting Stars Foundation, empowering Indigenous girls to succeed in their schooling and work towards a brighter future.
Hussain joins Grace Papers live coaching session Putting gender stereotypes on the chopping block for Father's Day 2021
Rosanne is working to grow the Mobil brand in Australia Understanding and delivering what Australian fuel customers want
Long Island Point Plant update September 2021 update from LIP Manager, David McCord

Disclaimer

xxonmobil Australia Pty Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 03:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
