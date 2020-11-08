Connections to people and place key to Māori wellbeing

More than 9 out of 10 Māori people said the health of the natural environment was quite or very important to them, Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa said today.

Data on kaitiakitanga (guardianship) and traditional practices was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Stats NZ's survey of Māori wellbeing. Almost 8,500 adults (aged 15 years and over) of Māori ethnicity and/or descent answered the survey.

'For many Māori, connecting to where they come from, such as their marae tipuna and the surrounding environment, is central to their wellbeing,' labour market and household statistics senior manager Sean Broughton said.

Two-thirds of Māori adults (66 percent) knew their marae tipuna (ancestral marae). Of these, 44 percent had visited in the previous 12 months.

Māori living in rural areas were more likely to have been to their marae tipuna (if known) in the previous 12 months (53 percent), compared with Māori living in urban areas (42 percent). However, a higher proportion (66 percent) of urban Māori who knew their marae tipuna said they would like to have visited more often, compared with those who lived rurally (56 percent).