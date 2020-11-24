Connectis Resets Business with Rebrand

Connectis ICT Services Company Owned by Newly Acquired Netherland HQ’d Getronics Group Defines New Positioning and Brand Identity to Drive Digital Transformation

Today, Connectis rebrands, aligning its proposition to parent company The Getronics Group, headquartered in the Netherlands, marking the culmination of months of work following its acquisition in July 2020 by GSH Capital.

The rebrand will make The Getronics Group, operating solely as Connectis in Argentina, Brazil and Chile, stand out in a crowded market, where it is already a leader* in managed workplace services (*Gartner Magic Quadrant February 2020).

Connectis delivers end-to-end capabilities designed to build digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes, in the public, social health, financial and industrial sectors, for clients including PepsiCo, Telefónica and Banco de Chile. Parent company Getronics Group, headquartered in Europe, has over 2000 customers worldwide, including Credit Agricole, Intersnack, and Inditex, as well as Ford Motors, which the company has served for over 35 years.

“Our company is on a mission to harness technology to transform our clients’ businesses. Our rebrand gives us the opportunity to re-energise our entire organisation. We have not needed to buy anything or create anything new from scratch to do this, it was all there within our business,” says Kenton Fine, Executive Chairman. “Now we have brought it all together, with a new brand and clarity to our offering. It is hugely exciting for us, our talented teams, and our fantastic customers. We know this will give us the fuel to propel our organic growth and to ensure that our customers thrive.”

The rebrand, led in Europe by The Getronics Group’s senior leadership team including CTO, Harsha Gowda working in close collaboration with the Connectis team led by Managing Director, Elisabete Mleczak, will enable Connect customers, and partners to harness the power of technology and to revolutionise the digital experience, and shape the future.

“We have reimagined what our digital future might look like, not just for our team but for all of our clients. Our previous identity did not stand out in the way we wanted. Because of our journey of expansion, we had some legacy brands which were not distinct and did not clarify our offering. Our new identity, of which all of our 4000 colleagues have had a sneak preview, makes The Getronics Group distinctive,” concludes Getronics CTO, Harsha Gowda.

We offer the following integrated services: Digital Workplace, Cloud Services, Smart Spaces, Business Applications, Security & Compliance, Field & On-Site Support, Service Desk, and Network Services. Getronics Eurpope and Asia Pacific and including Connectis in Chile, Argentina and Brazil now has a striking visual identity, distinguishing it in the marketplace, establishing the group’s role in reimagining a digital future for business.

Executive services

The Getronics Group has defined its offering under 8 services:

● Digital Workplace – an always-on, intuitive experience

● Cloud Services – public, private and on-premises

● Smart Spaces – transforming work spaces into smart spaces

● Business Applications – applications that build trust and loyalty

● Security & Compliance – delivering trust and peace of mind

● Field & On-Site Support - any device, any time, anywhere

● Service Desk – get reassurance and peace of mind

● Network Services - connecting people and applications

