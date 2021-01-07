Log in
News

News : Latest News
ConnectiveRx : Strengthens Leadership

01/07/2021 | 09:19am EST
AstraZeneca vet Dr. David Wheadon joins board of managers, transformational leader Jim Corrigan appointed president

ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, today announced the company is strengthening its leadership to support rapid growth with the appointment of David Wheadon, MD, as member of the company’s board of managers and Jim Corrigan as president.

“David and Jim have exceptional track records for leadership and strategic innovation in the pharmaceutical and greater healthcare sectors,” said ConnectiveRx CEO Harry Totonis. “Their addition to our organization enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of our pharmaceutical manufacturer partners.”

Recognized around the world as a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Wheadon has more than 30 years of industry experience. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs, Patient Safety and Quality Assurance at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and has held leadership positions at Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). He holds an A.B. in biology from Harvard College and an M.D. from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and he completed his fellowship training in psychiatry at Tufts New England Medical Center.

As president, Mr. Corrigan is responsible for leading the continued delivery of a seamless and responsive end-to-end customer experience. He joins ConnectiveRx with 30 years of experience in technology and healthcare information technology services, most recently leading clinical trial technology provider ERT, where he served as president and CEO and a member of the board of directors. Prior to ERT, Corrigan had a long career in GE’s life sciences division, serving as president and CEO of surgery products and SVP of healthcare IT.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx is a leading technology-enabled biopharmaceutical services company that provides patient and provider support, access and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. The company’s services include the industry’s leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic Physicians’ Desk Reference, now known as the Prescribers’ Digital Reference. ConnectiveRx's wide array of services and innovative solutions accelerate speed-to-therapy and increase access and adherence resulting in improved outcomes for patients and healthcare overall.

ConnectiveRx has two main campus locations in Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA with additional locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Missouri. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.


© Business Wire 2021
