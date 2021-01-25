Log in
Connext Joins AMF Media Group

01/25/2021 | 05:31pm EST
SAN RAMON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMF Media Group (AMF), an award-winning, full-service marketing agency, today announced that the team from communications consultancy Connext will join AMF effective February 1, 2021. Going forward, Connext Services will be a new service offered by AMF Media Group.

Connext has been connecting corporate clients with talented marketing and communication consultants for more than 20 years. The company has a reputation for highly personalized solutions with a focus on soft skills, as well as industry experience and project expertise.

“If the events of 2020 showed us anything, it’s that the market is looking for a more nimble and holistic service model,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. “By combining our strengths and teams, AMF will be able to provide a wider, more flexible range of services to clients in more industries.”

“Now that remote collaboration has been thoroughly validated over the past year, we’re supporting even more clients with our nationwide network of more than 2,000 industry experts,” said René Siegel, CEO and founder of Connext. “We’re excited to bring to life AMF’s vision for an agile agency model that can meet almost any client need — while also empowering the entrepreneurial spirit of today’s on-demand workforce.”

AMF will now serve a broader range of clients. Connext clients with a specialized need for a project or creative endeavor will have access to expanded in-house digital marketing and creative resources, like video, digital ads, and other content. Likewise, when an AMF client would be better served by an individual consultant, the agency can now offer them Connext Services.

AMF’s Connext Services will offer B2B and B2C expertise in the tech, healthcare and medical device industries, a great complement to AMF’s existing focus areas of healthcare, professional services, tourism, nonprofits, education, real estate and government.

René Siegel will become a partner at AMF Media Group. Shandy Dunn, who is currently president of Connext, will become president of the Connext Services division of AMF Media Group.

The transaction with Connext is scheduled to close on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Connext
Connext provides a full spectrum of marketing and communications professionals with consulting expertise in strategic marketing, executive/employee communications, demand generation, social media, content marketing, public relations and more. Connext subject matter expertise spans multiple industries and clients include Abbott Labs, Adobe, Flex, Cisco, Intuit, LinkedIn, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Stanford Hospital, Tesla Motors, Varian Medical, Workday and many more.

About AMF Media Group
AMF Media Group is a full-service marketing agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices in the SF Bay Area, Central California, Vancouver, Canada and Los Angeles. To learn more about AMF's expanded range of marketing services, visit amfmediagroup.com.

Contact:
Caitie Nolan
AMF Media Group
(925) 790-2748
caitie@amfmediagroup.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
