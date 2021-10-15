Connie Health : Offers Free Medicare Advisory Service to Texas Seniors During Fall Annual Enrollment Period, Opening Oct. 15

Selecting Medicare plans in Texas is easier with Connie Health, which combines local agent expertise with advanced technology to help customers save money and get better care.

Connie Health is helping Texas seniors navigate 289 Medicare Advantage plans available during the fall Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), opening today and lasting through Dec. 7.

Nearly 60 plans have been added from last year, giving Texans more options for coverage that meets their specific needs. The free Medicare advisory service provides unbiased recommendations from local experts—to help seniors save money and get better coverage and benefits.

Co-founded by Oded Eran, David Luna and Michael Scopa in 2019, Connie Health empowers Americans to make informed decisions about Medicare. The company first served Arizona and has rapidly expanded to Illinois and Texas.

“While David, Michael and I were working for a leading primary care provider, we saw how overwhelmed and frustrated older Americans were about healthcare and that they didn’t know who to trust,” Eran said. “My co-founders and I knew there was a better way. At Connie Health, we’ve combined local experts with cutting-edge technology that takes the stress out of selecting the right Medicare plan. We want our clients to enjoy healthy and happy lives – with Medicare being the least of their worries.”

Fueled by proprietary technology, Connie Health simplifies the Medicare selection process with unbiased plan advice. Connie Health agents help Texans select Medicare coverage based on their individual needs, like budget, doctors, medications and other benefits such as dental and hearing aids. They work with, not for, all major insurance plans to give seniors access to more options. Combined, the local agent expertise and advanced technology recommend the best plan, within budget.

“There are 289 Medicare Advantage plans currently available to Texas seniors, including 60 more options added in the past year. Our licensed, local agents want to help you select a plan that supports your health needs and fits your budget,” Eran said.

Enrolling in and switching Medicare plans through Connie Health is free. Unbiased advice is assured as local agents receive the same commission regardless of the insurance company or plan selected. Connie Health agents recommend plans solely on individual needs and not financial incentives.

Agents provide ongoing support whenever and however it’s needed – in person, via phone or over video call – allowing enrollees to not only understand their plan but maximize its value.

Medicare’s fall Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. Texans looking to evaluate their current Medicare plans can contact Connie Health throughout Texas by calling (469) 484-4077 (Dallas); (832) 476-3119 (Houston); (737) 249-6447 (Austin); (210) 866-6339 (San Antonio). More information about Medicare plans in Texas is available at conniehealth.com/medicare-texas.

About Connie Health

Connie Health empowers older Americans to make confident, worry-free healthcare decisions. Established in 2019 and operating in Arizona, Illinois, and Texas, their Medicare consumer platform combines a tech-driven recommendation engine with local agents for personalized plans and healthcare navigation. The technology and concierge-level service helps consumers find the Medicare plan that meets their health and economic needs, take advantage of the benefits covered by that plan, and find the best providers in network. For more information, please visit https://www.conniehealth.com/about-us/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005403/en/