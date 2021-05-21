Connie Lacy Elected Chair of the AdvantAge Ontario Board of Directors

Toronto, Ontario, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AdvantAge Ontario Board of Directors is pleased to announce the election of Constance (Connie) Lacy as Chair.

Connie Lacy is the Director of Seniors’ Services for the Region of Waterloo, where she is responsible for long-term care, seniors’ supportive housing, home care/supports, and community programs. Her previous roles included managing housing and emergency shelter services as well as managing programs to support individuals and families across the life continuum. She has over 30 years of experience supporting the not-for-profit sector through health, community and education services.

Connie has been active in AdvantAge Ontario for many years, and she has served on the association’s Board of Directors for the past three years, including as the Housing Sector Representative and most recently as Vice Chair. She has a degree in human services management, a master’s certificate in healthcare management, and is a proud graduate of the AdvantAge Ontario Administrator Leadership Program. Connie is always looking for opportunities to share her knowledge and expertise with others in the sector and is a strong advocate for seniors’ campuses and person-centred care.

“The impact of COVID-19 on seniors’ health has been devastating and has shone a spotlight on long-standing needs and issues. As we continue to work together and look forward to the future with hope, we will use this opportunity to rebuild, strengthen, and improve care for seniors,” says Ms. Lacy. “In my new role as Chair, I look forward to continuing the association’s advocacy for seniors and to working with my fellow Board members, association staff, our not-for-profit members, and our stakeholders to strengthen our health care system.”



AdvantAge Ontario has been the trusted voice for senior care for over 100 years and is the only provincial association representing the full spectrum of the senior care continuum. Our more than 400 members are located across the province and include not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal long-term care homes, seniors’ housing, assisted living in supportive housing, and community service agencies.

