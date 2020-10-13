Log in
ConocoPhillips in talks to buy Concho Resources- Bloomberg News

10/13/2020 | 11:08pm EDT

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips is in talks to acquire shale producer Concho Resources Inc , Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies may announce a deal in a few weeks, the report said https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-14/conocophillips-is-said-to-be-in-talks-to-buy-concho-resources?sref=WJKVI5nK, adding that no final decision has been made and talks could fall through.

ConocoPhillips declined to comment, while Concho did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

As on Tuesday, the market capitalization of Concho was $8.68 billion.

The report comes amid a decline in demand for hydrocarbons due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, resulting in a historic fall in oil prices.

Last month, Oklahoma-based oil and gas producer Devon Energy Corp had decided to buy shale-oil rival WPX Energy Inc for $2.56 billion.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. -1.30% 44.14 Delayed Quote.-49.59%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.99% 34.88 Delayed Quote.-46.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.28% 42.31 Delayed Quote.-35.70%
WPX ENERGY, INC. -3.53% 4.92 Delayed Quote.-64.19%
WTI -0.23% 40.059 Delayed Quote.-35.50%
