Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ConocoPhillips sees global oil demand returning, executive says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. building overlooks the frozen Westchester Lagoon in downtown Anchorage

U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips sees global demand returning to 100 million barrels per day and growing from there, a senior executive said on Thursday.

The view stands in contrast to rival BP Plc, which sees the coronavirus pandemic leaving a lasting effect on global energy demand, though ConocoPhillips still expects "quite a bit of uncertainty next year," Senior Vice President Dominic Macklon said during a Q&A with Raymond James.

Capital spending in 2021 will be "somewhat below" its original planned 2020 level of $6.6 billion, Macklon said.

The hardest-hit area of the oil industry in 2020 has been U.S. shale, where producers cut production and sidelined equipment as oil prices crashed. While U.S. shale output was about 8.2 million bpd at the start of the year, that level will likely fall by 4 million bpd in 2022, Macklon said.

While ConocoPhillips left seven drilling rigs at work in shale fields, it cut all fracking crews earlier this year as oil prices crashed. It is returning two fracking crews to the field, Macklon said.

The company has not had layoffs in 2020 and remains committed to growing the dividend, Macklon said.

In July it agreed to buy land from Kelt Exploration Ltd in Canada's Montney shale oil play, in a $375 million deal. The 140,000 acres in British Columbia are directly adjacent to ConocoPhillips' own Montney lands.

When asked whether it would consider a purchase in an area where it doesn't already operate, Macklon said yes, but the preference is for assets "we know and understand well."

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Nick Zieminski)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.84% 232.4 Delayed Quote.-49.28%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.30% 34.09 Delayed Quote.-49.38%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. -1.86% 1.58 Delayed Quote.-66.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.89% 41.88 Delayed Quote.-36.73%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL 1.49% 70.15 Delayed Quote.-21.48%
WTI 2.17% 40.26 Delayed Quote.-35.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
01:51pAMAZON COM : Wi-Fi 6 Is Here—Amazon Introduces All-New eero 6 Series Mesh Wifi Systems Starting at $129
BU
01:51pAUSTRALIS CAPITAL : Concerned Australis Shareholders Outline Strategy to Grow Core Cannabis Business and Preserve Shareholder Value
AQ
01:51pAMAZON COM : Announces Next-Generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Redesigned User Experience
BU
01:50pNOC chairman receives Italian Ambassador
PU
01:50pMigotrade / www.migotrade.com
PU
01:50pTENARIS S A : grants over 500 scholarships to students in Latin America
PU
01:50pAMAZON COM :  Introducing the All-New Echo Family—Reimagined, Inside and Out
BU
01:50pChina Yangtze Power Prices London IPO at $26.46 per GDR
DJ
01:50pAMAZON COM : Introducing Luna—Amazon's New Cloud Gaming Service Where it's Easy to Play on the Devices You Already Own
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : PUBLIC CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ &NDASH; INVITATION TO LIVE ..
2EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
3BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : could struggle to implement some of its battery advances, experts say
5ACCENTURE : ACCENTURE : 4Q Profit Rises, Revenue Falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group