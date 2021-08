Aug 3 (Reuters) - Conocophillips on Tuesday posted a second-quarter profit that nearly doubled from the first, helped by higher oil and gas prices and production.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the second quarter, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)