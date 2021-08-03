Conocophillips posts 90% rise in profit on higher prices, output

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Conocophillips on Tuesday posted a
second-quarter profit that nearly doubled from the first, helped
by higher oil and gas prices and production.
A recovery in fuel demand from a pandemic-forced slump has
boosted globally-traded crude prices to over $70.
Conocophillips, which acquired Permian basin producer Concho
in January, said prices for its oil and gas averaged $50.03 per
barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in the quarter, compared with
$45.36 in the first.
Production, excluding Libya, rose 4% to 1.55 million boe per
day in the three months ended June 30.
Adjusted earnings rose to $1.72 billion, or $1.27 per share,
in the second quarter, from $902 million, or 69 cents per share,
in the first.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)