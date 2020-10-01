Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Conrad Energy Acquires Viridis Power to Create the Largest Flexible Generation Platform in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

  • The transaction combines Conrad’s existing assets with over 320MW from Viridis Power, for an aggregate portfolio of 1.1GW of flexible generation assets in operation or various stages of construction and development.
  • Significant acceleration in investment for constructing flexible generation and storage assets with a platform strategy to grow the portfolio up to 2.2GW, making Conrad Energy the largest flexible generation platform in the UK.

Conrad Energy, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital and an independent power producer focused on flexible power generation, battery storage and energy management services for network and commercial customers, today announces a significant acceleration in its plans to support the UK energy transition. Conrad Energy has agreed to acquire Viridis Power, more than doubling its share of flexible generation for the UK power market, and bringing its operational portfolio to over 440MW at 28 sites across the UK and equivalent to the average hourly electricity needs of one million homes.

The acquisition further strengthens the power generation, trading and operational capabilities of Conrad Energy, which specialises in innovative energy solutions that provide critical grid support. Conrad is already providing commercial customers with solutions for their energy needs, including flexible generators, storage and solar. This support will be critical as the UK integrates more renewable sources into its energy mix and to mitigate the fluctuations in electricity consumption patterns from Covid-19.

Alongside Conrad Energy’s generation capacity, the company is deploying battery technology that can store up to four hours of electricity to supply power during peak demand periods, mitigate grid constraints, and moderate excessive price volatility for consumers. The company is looking at building a total storage portfolio of 200MW.

Established in 2017, Conrad Energy is one of 18 global platforms created by I Squared Capital to meet a pressing demand for infrastructure. Gautam Bhandari, Managing Partner at I Squared Capital, said, “The UK’s energy market is at a pivotal point. Demand and usage patterns are changing and the future of nuclear remains uncertain. Localised, flexible generation will be vital to bridge the gap as the country integrates more renewables into its energy mix. Renewables are here to stay, and we need a cost-effective solution that will smooth the transition. This investment will help ensure the future security and stability of the UK’s national energy supply as the country pursues its net zero ambitions.”

“This acquisition marks a significant step forward in the growth of Conrad Energy and in providing reliable, flexible power to the National Grid. The businesses complement each other well and we look forward to combining the expertise of the teams,” said Damian Darragh, Executive Chairman of Conrad Energy. “We are creating a modern utility company from the ground-up that will drive the clean energy transition by supporting the integration of low carbon energy solutions that are cost-effective for consumers. Localised generation, smart grids and behind the meter solutions are crucial pieces of the puzzle in creating a modern utility.”

About Conrad Energy

Radically transforming the way the energy market works, Conrad Energy is delivering a path toward the future of a flexible low carbon economy.

Supporting a radically changing energy market, Conrad Energy is powering the transition to a flexible low carbon economy.

A full-service independent power producer (IPP), Conrad Energy optimizes energy supply within the market by delivering fast and flexible power generation when needed. Its embedded power plants supply power in local networks and range in size from 2.5 to 40MW. Conrad Energy has a highly skilled team and is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital.

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecom, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, London, Miami, New Delhi, New York and Singapore.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pS&P GLOBAL : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Conference Call for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
PR
02:31pHERITAGE FINANCIAL : Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
PR
02:31pMAGELLAN HEALTH : Healthcare Provides Resources During National Depression and Mental Health Awareness and Screening Month
BU
02:30pELIA / : Alternative Performance Measures Annual Report 2019
PU
02:30pQUESTEX GOLD PPER : Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Appointment of New Technical Advisors
PU
02:30pPACIFIC CURRENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02:29pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : included in the Top 50 for World's Most Attractive Employers
AQ
02:28pBARCLAYS : Goldman to buy GM's credit card unit for $2.5 bln -WSJ
RE
02:27pUNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Bleaker profit outlook at Bayer turns into reckoning over Monsanto
2ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : Rolls-Royce to raise $6.5 billion to cope with COVID cash crunch
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Wall Street surges on rekindled stimulus optimism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group