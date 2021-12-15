Log in
Consequence Launches Newly Designed Mobile App for Both iPhone and Android

12/15/2021 | 10:28am EST
Available Now for Free Download

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consequence (https://consequence.net) today unveils a brand-new mobile experience for fans of music, movies, TV, and all things pop culture. The Consequence App is now available for free download via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The app offers a new easy-to-use, on-the-go, and fully customizable experience for readers of Consequence, the largest independently owned music and pop culture publication. Whether commuting to work or just lounging around on the couch, use the Consequence App to stay up-to-date on the latest music, movie, and television news; personalize the home screen to see the most relevant content; or create custom push notifications and never miss a major tour or festival announcement.

"More than 70% of our daily users access our publication using either their mobile phone or tablet," says Arpan Paul, chief technology officer of Consequence Media. "Our new app was built entirely from scratch with the principal goals of offering ease of navigation, a fast load time, and the ability for users to customize the content as they see fit." 

Key features at launch include:

  • Stay up-to-date on the latest music, film, and television news.
  • Personalized articles based on reading pattern and preferences.
  • Social login to save favorite artists and topics.
  • Filter personalized content by artist or topic.
  • Information on the latest concerts and festivals.
  • Listen to podcasts while browsing content.
  • Push notifications to stay informed on breaking news.

Upcoming features:

  • Event recommendations based on historical preferences.
  • Custom push and event notifications for favorite artists and topics.
  • Save articles to read later.

For more information, please contact info@consequence.net.

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is a digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 8.5 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is based in New York and is owned and operated by Consequence Media (https://consequencemedia.com)

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


