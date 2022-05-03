Conservative justices once called Roe 'precedent'

In the leaked opinion published Monday by the news site Politico, Alito appears to declare, "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start."

Four other conservative justices agreed with the draft.

But two of them, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, where adamant when pressed at their own confirmation hearings that they viewed Roe v Wade as "reaffirmed," or as "precedent."

"One of the important things to keep in mind about Roe v Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over the past 45 years as you know, and most prominently, most importantly reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in 1992," then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told senators in 2018.

"It is a precedent of the United States Supreme Court," Gorsuch said at his confirmation hearing in 2017, adding, "it was reaffirmed in Casey in 1992 and in several other cases."

Asked whether she agreed that Roe was "wrongly decided," then-nominee Amy Coney Barrett told Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, "I can't pre commit or say, yes, I'm going in with some agenda because I'm not I don't have any agenda. I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey."

She added, "I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come."