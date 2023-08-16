STORY: North Korean state media said the U.S. soldier, who crossed into the North from South Korea on July 18, wants refuge there or elsewhere because of "inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination."

"We would caution everyone to consider the source here," said White House spokeswomen Karine Jean-Pierre.

"We remain focused on his safe return," she added. "And we're working through all available channels to achieve that outcome."