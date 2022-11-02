'Considerable' monkeypox transmission happens before symptoms, study suggests

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Monkeypox can spread before
symptoms appear, British researchers said on Wednesday,
providing the first evidence indicating the virus can be
transmitted this way.
It was previously thought that monkeypox was almost entirely
spread by people who were already sick, although pre-symptomatic
transmission had not been ruled out and some routine screening
had picked up cases without symptoms.
Monkeypox, a relatively mild viral illness that is endemic
in several countries in western and central Africa, exploded
around the world earlier this year, with outbreaks in dozens of
countries where it had never previously appeared.
There have been almost 78,000 confirmed cases and 36 deaths
since, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. Although cases have peaked in many countries, this
week the World Health Organization said the outbreak still
represented a global health emergency.
The virus is known to spread through close contact and
causes symptoms including fever, body aches and often painful
pus-filled skin lesions.
To find out more about how monkeypox was transmitting in
Britain, a team from the UK Health Security Agency used routine
surveillance and contact tracing data for 2,746 people in the
country who tested positive between May and August.
Their average age was 38, and 95% of the patients reported
being gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.
Researchers analysed the "serial interval" - the time from
when symptoms began in the first case to when they began in a
connected case - as well as the incubation period, the typical
time from exposure to the virus to the onset of symptoms.
Using two statistical models, they found that the median
serial interval was shorter than the median incubation period.
This indicated that "considerable" transmission happened before
the appearance or detection of symptoms has taken place, the
researchers wrote in the paper published in the British Medical
Journal.
Four days was the longest period before symptoms began that
transmission was detected, and the team said up to 53% of
transmission may have taken place before symptoms began.
The study raises questions over tackling monkeypox
worldwide, including whether asking people to isolate when
symptoms appear is enough to stop the virus spreading.
Many richer countries have vaccinated high-risk populations
to curb the outbreak, but shots are limited and there are none
available in Africa.
Independent experts said the findings could have important
implications for global infection control, if supported by other
studies.
"These are urgent questions that need answers," said Boghuma
Kabisen Titanji, assistant professor of medicine at Emory
University, Atlanta.
Other scientists said the work was robust but needed
clinical data before it could be labeled definitive or applied
globally.
"It's an important part of the transmission jigsaw," said
Jake Dunning, senior fellow at the Pandemic Sciences Institute
at Oxford University, "but personally I want to see it joined up
with other pieces."
(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby
Editing by Bill Berkrot)